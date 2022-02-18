On Sale Today: Puscifer, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, Fleet Foxes, and More

Spring is peeking around the corner and tour announcements continue to roll out. Here’s the latest on the concert and live events landscape.

Beginning today, tickets to the ten new shows on the Foo Fighters’ expanded tour will be up for grabs. Modest Mouse’s not so modest 40-date trek goes on sale. Tickets for Fleet Foxes’ headlining tour, the group’s first live shows since 2018, will also be available. Get the details on these tours and more below.

Foo Fighters: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Foo Fighters have expanded their upcoming 2022 North American tour with the addition of ten new shows.Taking place in September and October, the newly added dates are mostly centered in Canada, as the band will play shows across the providences of Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. They’ve also added new US dates in South Dakota and Oregon.

Tickets go on sale to the general public go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fleet Foxes: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

A 35-date tour will take Fleet Foxes through North America, the UK, and Europe in support of their new album, Shore. Robin Pecknold will be joined on the “Shore Tour” by members Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, and Morgan Henderson.

Tickets go on sale to the general public go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Kevin Hart: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Comedian Kevin Hart’s first tour in over four years, dubbed “The Reality Check Tour,” goes on sale this week. Hart will be hitting over 30 cities between July and October, with two nights apiece in Las Vegas and Atlantic.

Tickets go on sale to the general public go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Puscifer: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Puscifer will be hitting the road for their first US outing in six years. After this era of cinematic livestreams, fans of the group will have the chance to experience them up close and in-person. Alt-rap group Moodie Black are set to support the trek.

Tickets go on sale to the general public go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

My Morning Jacket: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

My Morning Jacket will be hitting the road in 2022 with support from Madison Cunningham, Indigo De Souza, and Joy Oladokun. This tour is in support of the act’s most recent album, their first studio set in six years. Notably, the tour plans include a two-night stand in the band’s hometown of Louisville, with proceeds benefiting Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Modest Mouse: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Modest Mouse are hitting the road for a 40-date worldwide trek, and they’ll be supported for most of the tour by British indie rockers The Cribs. Things kick off mid-April and wrap at the end of August in a run focused on the band’s 2021 album The Golden Casket.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The HU: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Mongolian quartet The HU have announced a spring tour in celebration of their upcoming album. Following an appearance at Coachella, the group will make their way through the US before wrapping up in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Elvis Costello and his longtime band, The Imposters, will be hitting the road this summer, where they’ll be joined by Nick Lowe and Nicole Atkins alternating as openers throughout.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Kurt Vile & the Violators: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

To celebrate his upcoming album, (watch my moves), Kurt Vile will embark on a lengthy US tour with help from Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Flume: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Flume is set to return in May with his first album in six years, Palaces. To support the release, the Australian producer has mapped out the first leg of an extensive world tour. He’ll be supported by a roster of opening acts: Floating Points, Jon Hopkins, Tinashe, Channel Tres, Magdalena Bay, and Jim-E Stack will be appearing throughout the trek.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Orville Peck: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The masked man of mystery himself, Orville Peck, will be hitting the road in celebration of his new album, Bronco. The new collection from the alternative country outlaw will be released in full on April 8th.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Third Eye Blind: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Third Eye Blind are aiming to be the ‘Gods of Summer’ with their 2022 tour. The US trek will be supported by Taking Back Sunday and Australian rockers Hockey Dad. This tour will be celebrating the band’s 25th year together.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.