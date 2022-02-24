On Sale This Week: Paul McCartney, Sigur Rós, Chris Rock, Dave Matthews Band & More

New tours are being announced, existing tours are being extended, and this week has been packed full with more live events to fill the calendar for the coming months. Here’s the latest in tours going on sale this week and how to lock in tickets.

After five years off from live shows, Sigur Rós are returning to touring. John Mulaney has extended his standup tour. Dave Matthews Band will be dedicated 46 nights to shows this summer. Get the details on these shows and more below.

Paul McCartney: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Sir Paul McCartney is set to embark on the “Get Back Tour,” his first US outing in three years. The legendary Beatle has thus far announced 13 dates, including two shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll also make his live debut in cities including Knoxville and Winston-Sale, and return to play a show in Baltimore for the first time since The Beatles visited in 1964.

A ticket pre-sale is underway — use pre-sale code PAULGOTBACK — and tickets for the general public on-sale will be available starting Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m. local time. Find pre-sale packages and all ticket options on Ticketmaster.

John Mulaney: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Ahead of his appearance on SNL this weekend, comedian John Mulaney has added 16 additional dates to his “From Scratch” tour. The new stops include shows in Nashville, Washington, DC, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, and more.

A ticket pre-sale is now underway (use pre-sale code CURTAIN), with a public on-sale will following on Friday, February 25th. Lock in tickets here.

Sigur Rós: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have mapped out an extensive North American tour for Spring 2022, notably featuring the return of longtime keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson. This will be the group’s return to the road after five years.

A pre-sale for members of the band’s mailing list is now underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m. local time. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Chris Rock: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Chris Rock has announced the “Ego Death World Tour,” his first major standup comedy tour in five years. The 38-date North American run launches in early April and runs through mid-November.

A ticket pre-sale is now underway(use pre-sale code CURTAIN), with a public on-sale following on Friday, February 25th. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Dave Matthews Band: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Spanning 46 dates in total, Dave Matthews Band’s massive 2022 tour will run from May to October. The trek includes a stop at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and, per tradition, the band will also play three shows at the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA over Labor Day weekend (September 2nd-4th).

A public ticket on-sale begins Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.