On Sale This Week: The Black Keys, Halsey, Lady Gaga, The War on Drugs and More

February is here, and the start of a new month has been accompanied by some major tour announcements. Here’s the latest on the concert landscape.

Halsey has announced an all-outdoor tour in support of her August 2021 album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Lady Gaga will be bringing her trademark glamor and glitz to Las Vegas with a residency. The War on Drugs are extending their 2022 tour in promotion of I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Get the details on these shows and more below.

The Black Keys: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Between July and October 2022, The Black Keys will be hitting the road for the “Dropout Boogie” tour. This string of shows marks the first tour in three years for The Black Keys, and they’ll be supported throughout by Band of Horses. Ceramic Animal, Early James, and Velveteers will also take a turns opening.

Advertisement

Pre-sale for members of The Black Keys’ fan club is underway. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Halsey: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Halsey is hitting the road for 22 dates in a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances. They’ll be supported by beabadoobee and PinkPantheress the first leg of the tour, and The Marías and Abby Roberts the second. Wolf Alice will also be appearing as a special guest for the June 21st show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fans who had tickets cancelled for Halsey’s “Manic” tour will receive a Past Purchaser Presale code by Thursday, February 3rd at 10 p.m. EST. A presale code can also be secured by texting +1(818)423-5778. An additional presale will begin Thursday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. local time (code: CURTAIN), followed by a public on-sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find it all on Ticketmaster.

Lady Gaga: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Lady Gaga is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM, home to her last several runs in Las Vegas. This residency of “Jazz & Piano” performances kicks off on April 14th and runs through May 1st and is set to focus on cuts from the Great American Songbook.

Those interested in tickets can sign up for a presale code at gagavegas.com, and a general on-sale begins on Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Tori Amos: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Tori Amos has announced a Spring 2022 tour in support of her latest album, Ocean to Ocean, which marked the singer’s first release in four years. The 2022 tour will span North America and take place from late April through June. Ahead of the North American dates, she’ll also be spending March in the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The War on Drugs: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The War on Drugs have added a number of new shows in June to their tour supporting their most recent album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. In addition to rescheduling dates in Atlanta and Nashville that were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues, they’ve also added stops in Tulsa, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Buffalo, Charlotte, and more.

Pre-sale is underway with code DRUGS22, and general on sale begins Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets via Ticketmaster.

Khruangbin: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Khruangbin have announced a set of springtime tour dates, and they’ll be joined by Toro y Moi and Men I Trust during different legs of the run. Things kick off at the end of April in Cincinnati, OH and are set to wrap in Berkley, CA in May.

Tickets are now on sale — no presale code required — and can be secured via Ticketmaster.

Tash Sultana: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Tash Sultana recently announced a tour for the first time in over three years. The “Terra Firma” tour will be celebrating the artist’s recent album of the same name, and will run this summer throughout June and July.

Advertisement

Pre-sale is underway for listeners who received a code via Spotify, but tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Wolf Alice: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Wolf Alice have announced another leg of their North American tour, set to run throughout Spring and early Summer 2022. Kicking off in Atlanta in March, the 20-date stretch includes a stop opening for Bleachers at Colorado’s Red Rocks and will wrap up at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on June 21st with Halsey.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Cut Copy: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Cut Copy, the electronic band out of Australia, have announced they’re returning to North America for a Spring 2022 tour across the US, Canada, and Mexico. They’ll be joined by Suzanne Kraft, a fellow electronic musician based in Los Angeles.

Fan pre-sale begins today Wednesday, February 2nd with code CUTTERS via Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, February 4th.

Peaches: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The slightly belated two-decade anniversary of Peaches’ The Teaches of Peaches will be celebrated with a tour. The Canadian electro-pop musician is hitting the road in North America, Europe, and the UK starting this spring, kicking things off in Seattle in May. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4th, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be secured over at Ticketmaster.

Bleachers: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Jack Antonoff and co. have announced “the 2022 tour” in support of their most recent album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night. Kicking off at the end of March, the trek has a stacked lineup of openers, including Wolf Alice, Blu DeTiger, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, beabadoobee, and Allison Ponthier at various dates throughout the tour.

Artist and Citi Cardmember pre-sales are underway, while tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 4th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement