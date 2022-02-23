Menu
Oso Oso Return with New Single “Pensacola”: Stream

Jade Lilitri's first new music in almost three years

Oso Oso’s “Pensacola” video
February 23, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    Oso Oso return today with their first new music in almost three years. The emo-pop project founded by Jade Lilitri has shared the breezy single “Pensacola,” along with an accompanying music video.

    Conceptual storytelling is a running theme through much of Lilitri’s music, and “Pensacola” is no exception. Backed by an easygoing, staccato piano riff, the track tells the story of a man whose growing list of DUIs have prevented him from seeing his romantic partner 79 miles away. “Seventy-nine dollars to my name, staying alive by the sound of yours/ Just 79 miles out from your place,” Lilitri sings.

    The Dan Maddalone-directed music video sees Lilitri go about his mundane morning routine à la Stranger Than Fiction, until the visuals get interrupted by trippy distortion that seem to mimic the narrator’s impending hysteria.

    While “Pensacola” isn’t quite autobiographical, Lilitri relates to the track’s theme of feeling emotionally isolated. Having spent most of his life near his Long Island hometown, the musician recently relocated to Pennsylvania. Sure, he’s only a drive away — but distances feel much further when matters of the heart are involved. Listen to “Pensacola” below.

    “Pensacola” is the follow-up to Oso Oso’s fantastic 2019 record, Basking in the GlowThis spring, they’ll be supporting The Menzingers on tour throughout North America; grab tickets for that over at Ticketmaster.

