Netflix Unveils Release Date for Ozark Season 4, Part 2 and Shares Teaser: Watch

The final seven episodes premiere this April

ozark season 4 part 2 release date teaser
Ozark (Netflix)
February 23, 2022 | 1:25pm ET

    The end is arriving: Today, Netflix has unveiled a teaser for Season 4, Part 2 of Ozark and revealed that the final seven episodes of the hit crime drama will premiere on April 29th, 2022.

    The short teaser focuses on local criminal Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), opening with a scene of her driving. “I’m a cursed Langmore,” she narrates via voiceover. “Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.” As she reaches for a gun in the passenger’s seat of her car, it seems violence and death are imminent.

    Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark premiered January 21st. Part 2 will include series regulars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Jessica Frances Dukes, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, and more. Watch the teaser below.

    Dukes recently sat down with Consequence for an episode of Kyle Meredith With…discussing Ozark’s dark finale. Garner also appears as the infamous self-proclaimed German heiress Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

