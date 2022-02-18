Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paris Jackson Shares the lost EP: Stream

A follow-up to the pop progeny's 2020 debut album wilted

paris jackson the lost ep stream
Paris Jackson, photo by Janell Shirtcliff
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 18, 2022 | 6:08pm ET

    Paris Jackson has released her new EP, the lost, via Republic Records/Universal Music Group. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    The three-track project contains Caamp collaboration “lost” as well as solo songs “breathe again” and “never going back again.” It follows the release of her 2020 debut album wilted, which featured the 23-year-old pop progeny’s debut solo single “let down.”

    In support of the EP, Michael Jackson’s only daughter will head to Austin next month for a SXSW Showcase at Scoot Inn followed by joining Patrick Droney’s upcoming North American tour throughout March as an opening act. The six-date West Coast trek will hit cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Portland before wrapping up March 30th in Seattle. Grab tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In other Jackson family news, an authorized biopic of Paris’ late superstar of a father — titled simply Michael — is currently in the works at Lionsgate from Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, just weeks after her aunt Janet Jackson’s own four-part documentary premiered on A&E and Lifetime. During the latter, which Janet spent five years filming, the pop star absolved Justin Timberlake of the 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that derailed her career for years.

    the lost EP Artwork:

    paris jackson the lost ep stream artwork

    the lost EP Tracklist:
    01. lost feat. Caamp
    02. breathe again
    03. never going back again

    Paris Jackson 2022 Tour Dates:
    March 16 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (SXSW Showcase)
    March 19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space^
    March 20 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up^
    March 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre^
    March 24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho^
    March 29 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre^
    March 30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^
    ^ support for Patrick Droney

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bob saget desiigner bakin video

Bob Saget Cooks Bacon for Desiigner in His Final Role: Watch

February 18, 2022

kid cudi nigo want it bad

Kid Cudi and Nigo Team Up for New Song "Want It Bad": Stream

February 18, 2022

ibaraki akumu

Trivium's Matt Heafy Announces Debut Ibaraki Album, Shares "Akumu" Featuring Nergal: Stream

February 18, 2022

Khruangbin Leon Bridges Texas Moon stream

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Release Texas Moon EP: Stream

February 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paris Jackson Shares the lost EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale