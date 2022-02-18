Paris Jackson Shares the lost EP: Stream

Paris Jackson has released her new EP, the lost, via Republic Records/Universal Music Group. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

The three-track project contains Caamp collaboration “lost” as well as solo songs “breathe again” and “never going back again.” It follows the release of her 2020 debut album wilted, which featured the 23-year-old pop progeny’s debut solo single “let down.”

In support of the EP, Michael Jackson’s only daughter will head to Austin next month for a SXSW Showcase at Scoot Inn followed by joining Patrick Droney’s upcoming North American tour throughout March as an opening act. The six-date West Coast trek will hit cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Portland before wrapping up March 30th in Seattle. Grab tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

In other Jackson family news, an authorized biopic of Paris’ late superstar of a father — titled simply Michael — is currently in the works at Lionsgate from Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, just weeks after her aunt Janet Jackson’s own four-part documentary premiered on A&E and Lifetime. During the latter, which Janet spent five years filming, the pop star absolved Justin Timberlake of the 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that derailed her career for years.

the lost EP Artwork:

the lost EP Tracklist:

01. lost feat. Caamp

02. breathe again

03. never going back again

Paris Jackson 2022 Tour Dates:

March 16 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (SXSW Showcase)

March 19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space^

March 20 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up^

March 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre^

March 24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho^

March 29 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre^

March 30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

^ support for Patrick Droney