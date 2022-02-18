Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

The Beatle returns to the road for the first time in three years

Paul McCartney 2022 tour dates
Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 18, 2022 | 9:12am ET

    Sir Paul McCartney has announced the “Got Back Tour,” his first US outing in three years.

    The legendary Beatle has thus far announced 13 dates, including two shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll also make his live debut in cities including Knoxville and Winston-Sale, and return to play a show in Baltimore for the first time since The Beatles visited in 1964.

    Tickets to Paul McCartney’s “Got Back Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale is slated for Tuesday, February 22nd at 12:00 pm. local time (a pre-sale code can be obtained by signing up to McCartney’s newsletter).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    McCartney released his latest solo album, McCartney III, in December 2020. Last year, he recruited the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, and Beck to cover his songs as part of a collection called McCartney III Imagined.

    Paul McCartney 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field
    05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/28 – Orlando, FL@ Camping World Stadium
    05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
    06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Orioles Park
    06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mitski concert review

Mitski Kicks Off World Tour in Asheville, North Carolina: Recap + Setlist

February 18, 2022

tickets on sale puscifer foo fighters modest mouse fleet foxes

On Sale Today: Puscifer, Foo Fighters, Modest Mouse, Fleet Foxes, and More

February 18, 2022

brandi carlile expands us 2022 tour dates

Brandi Carlile Expands 2022 US Tour

February 17, 2022

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Concerts Over COVID-19 Precautions

February 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale