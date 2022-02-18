Paul McCartney Announces 2022 US Stadium Tour

Sir Paul McCartney has announced the “Got Back Tour,” his first US outing in three years.

The legendary Beatle has thus far announced 13 dates, including two shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as dates at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He’ll also make his live debut in cities including Knoxville and Winston-Sale, and return to play a show in Baltimore for the first time since The Beatles visited in 1964.

Tickets to Paul McCartney’s “Got Back Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale is slated for Tuesday, February 22nd at 12:00 pm. local time (a pre-sale code can be obtained by signing up to McCartney’s newsletter).

McCartney released his latest solo album, McCartney III, in December 2020. Last year, he recruited the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, and Beck to cover his songs as part of a collection called McCartney III Imagined.

Paul McCartney 2022 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/28 – Orlando, FL@ Camping World Stadium

05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Orioles Park

06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium