While the red carpet premiere of Studio 666 at the TCL Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday (February 16th) was perhaps more subdued than it might have been in a pre-pandemic era, plenty of friends of the Foo Fighters showed up to support the band’s first foray into becoming big-ass movie stars, united by their love of Dave Grohl and horror.

Of the setting, Studio 666 director B.J. McDonnell said they were “honored” to be making their debut at the historic theater. “It’s amazing to have a premiere here. We’re Studio 666, and this is where Star Wars premiered. This is pretty insane, that we’re standing here.”

KISS co-founder Paul Stanley also told Consequence on the red carpet that his connection to Grohl was a personal one: “Dave and I, we had children in the same school, so I’ve known Dave for a while.”

And on a professional level, Stanley summed up his admiration succinctly: “I mean, look, what he’s done is phenomenal. The idea of going from being the drummer in such a pivotal band to becoming really arguably one of the biggest rock stars in the world? Pretty good.”

When asked about potential collaborations, Stanley said that “at some point, I’m sure we’ll do something — we’ll make some noise together. That’s what makes music so fun.” Not just the collaboration process, Stanley confirmed, but “not knowing what’s coming tomorrow.”

Stanley also mentioned that his favorite memory related to the Foo Fighters was playing with them at Grohl’s 46th birthday party in 2015, where they jammed together on “Do You Love Me” and “Detroit Rock City.”

McDonnell, meanwhile, reflected on a very different event: The night that Studio 666 finished shooting. “The night we were wrapping — we couldn’t have a wrap party, but Dave was so excited… He wanted a wrap party so bad that he drove to his house, brought all of his alcohol, and brought mugs so we could have a socially distanced drink. I thought that was really amazing that he would actually do that.”

In Studio 666, Grohl and the other Foos play themselves as the band attempts to record their 10th album in a haunted Encino mansion — because it’s a horror movie, things go badly for them as well as co-stars Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, and Whitney Cummings. The film makes its theatrical debut on Friday, February 25th.

