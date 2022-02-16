Peacemaker Renewed for Season 2 by HBO Max

James Gunn’s first TV project Peacemaker has done a stellar job humanizing the titular antihero, and HBO Max has rewarded his efforts by bringing The Suicide Squad spinoff back for Season 2. The announcement comes just ahead of the first season finale, which premieres on Thursday, February 17th.

Starring John Cena as Peacemaker, the inaugural season picks up right where The Suicide Squad left off, integrating the loner vigilante (and his pet eagle Eagly) into a new task force up against a bizarre global threat. Combining dark humor and comic violence with touching moments when Peacemaker and other characters come to life-changing revelations, it’s been a joy to see Cena exhibit his full range alongside a talented cast including Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and a chilling performance from Robert Patrick.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” said Gunn in a statement. “To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience, in turn, has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Cena added, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Season 2. In the meantime, Consequence has you covered with our review of the first season and interviews with composer Kevin Kiner and Steve Agee.

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022