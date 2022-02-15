Menu
What Feud? Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says He’s a Fan of Mötley Crüe’s Early Work

The guitarist's comments come after a war of words broke out between Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx

February 15, 2022 | 2:07pm ET

    Stone Gossard just extended an olive branch of sorts in the current feud between Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe. The grunge guitarist says he was a fan of Mötley Crüe’s early work, even purchasing the hair-metal band’s first album, 1981’s Too Fast for Love, when it was originally released on the indie label Leathür Records.

    For those not keeping score, the recent beef started when Eddie Vedder called out Mötley Crüe in an interview with the New York Times Magazine, saying, “‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: F**k you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

    Crue bassist Nikki Sixx responded, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Mötley Crüe. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history, it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

    That was followed by two responses from the Pearl Jam camp, one a tweet from the band saying, “We love our bored fans,” along with a video of a massive audience singing and jumping up and down at a Pearl Jam concert. The other came from Vedder during one of his solo shows, when he poked fun at Tommy Lee’s drum stunts, saying a good drum kit “does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job.”

    Gossard was asked about Vedder’s comments during a recent appearance on Revolver’s Fan First podcast, at which time he revealed his fandom of early Crue.

