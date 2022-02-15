Phish have revealed the dates for their annual spring and summer tour.

The 2022 outing includes multi-date runs at familiar stomping grounds, including Noblesville, IN; Mansfield, MA; Bethel, NY; Atlantic City, NJ; East Troy, WI; and Commerce City, CO. They’ll also play shows in Philadelphia, PA; Bangor, ME; Hartford, CT; Raleigh, NC; and Toronto, ON.

A ticket request period for all newly announced shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, February 25 at Noon ET. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The tour follows Phish’s four nights at Madison Square Garden in April, which was scheduled in place of their postponed New Year’s Eve residency. They’re also set to stage their sold-out destination festival in Cancun, Mexico in February.

Check out Phish’s complete 2022 touring schedule below.

Phish 2022 Tour Dates:

02/24 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya

02/25 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya

02/26 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya

02/27 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya

04/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

08/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

08/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park