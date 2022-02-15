Phish have revealed the dates for their annual spring and summer tour.
The 2022 outing includes multi-date runs at familiar stomping grounds, including Noblesville, IN; Mansfield, MA; Bethel, NY; Atlantic City, NJ; East Troy, WI; and Commerce City, CO. They’ll also play shows in Philadelphia, PA; Bangor, ME; Hartford, CT; Raleigh, NC; and Toronto, ON.
A ticket request period for all newly announced shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, February 25 at Noon ET. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
The tour follows Phish’s four nights at Madison Square Garden in April, which was scheduled in place of their postponed New Year’s Eve residency. They’re also set to stage their sold-out destination festival in Cancun, Mexico in February.
Check out Phish’s complete 2022 touring schedule below.
Phish 2022 Tour Dates:
02/24 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/25 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/26 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
02/27 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
04/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park