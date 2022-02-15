Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phish Announce 2022 Summer Tour

The 34-date outing launches Memorial Day weekend

Phish 2022 tour dates
Phish, photo by Rene Huemer
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 15, 2022 | 2:35pm ET

    Phish have revealed the dates for their annual spring and summer tour.

    The 2022 outing includes multi-date runs at familiar stomping grounds, including Noblesville, IN; Mansfield, MA; Bethel, NY; Atlantic City, NJ; East Troy, WI; and Commerce City, CO. They’ll also play shows in Philadelphia, PA; Bangor, ME; Hartford, CT; Raleigh, NC; and Toronto, ON.

    A ticket request period for all newly announced shows is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Friday, February 25 at Noon ET. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The tour follows Phish’s four nights at Madison Square Garden in April, which was scheduled in place of their postponed New Year’s Eve residency. They’re also set to stage their sold-out destination festival in Cancun, Mexico in February.

    Advertisement

    Check out Phish’s complete 2022 touring schedule below.

    Phish 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/24 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
    02/25 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
    02/26 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
    02/27 – Cancún, MX @ Riviera Maya
    04/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    05/28 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    05/29 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    05/31 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/01 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    06/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/22 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/24 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    07/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
    08/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
    08/07 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
    08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    08/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    08/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

livestream concerts instagram youtube phish april 21st

How to Buy Tickets to Phish's 2022 Tour

February 15, 2022

Kevin Hart may still host Oscars after all

How to Buy Tickets to Kevin Hart's 2022 Standup Tour

February 15, 2022

modest mouse tour dates 2022 north america europe

Modest Mouse Announce 2022 North American Tour

February 15, 2022

my morning jacket 2022 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce 2022 Tour Dates

February 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phish Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale