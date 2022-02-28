Poliça Share New Single “Rotting,” Announce North American Tour

Poliça have unveiled their new single “Rotting” and announced a 2022 North American tour.

The ominous, haunting single is the Minneapolis-based quintet’s first new release since their 2020 album When We Stay Alive, with lead singer Channy Leaneagh’s vocals twisting and distorting over her bandmates’ eerie production. Take a listen below.

The band is also headed out on a North American headlining tour beginning April 30th with an appearance at the Midwest Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota. From there, they’ll hit major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles before wrapping things up with an August 26th show at Turner Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Get tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Back in 2020, Leaneagh sat down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about When We Stay Alive, in which she reflected on the 10 ft. fall that left her temporarily paralyzed and how the accident affected both her life and songwriting.

Poliça 2022 Tour Dates:

04/30 — Winona, MN @ Midwest Music Fest

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

06/18 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

06/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

07/02 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery

07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

07/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

07/19 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall