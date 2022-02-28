Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Poliça Share New Single “Rotting,” Announce North American Tour

The synth pop band's first new music since 2020

polica rotting new single stream north american tour dates
Poliça, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 28, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Poliça have unveiled their new single “Rotting” and announced a 2022 North American tour.

    The ominous, haunting single is the Minneapolis-based quintet’s first new release since their 2020 album When We Stay Alive, with lead singer Channy Leaneagh’s vocals twisting and distorting over her bandmates’ eerie production. Take a listen below.

    The band is also headed out on a North American headlining tour beginning April 30th with an appearance at the Midwest Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota. From there, they’ll hit major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles before wrapping things up with an August 26th show at Turner Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Get tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in 2020, Leaneagh sat down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about When We Stay Alive, in which she reflected on the 10 ft. fall that left her temporarily paralyzed and how the accident affected both her life and songwriting.

    Poliça 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/30 — Winona, MN @ Midwest Music Fest
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
    06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
    06/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    06/18 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
    06/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    07/02 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
    07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
    07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    07/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
    07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
    07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    07/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    07/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
    07/19 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
    08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Chicks 2022 tour

The Chicks Announce 2022 Summer Tour

February 28, 2022

john mayer covid-19 again

John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

February 25, 2022

On Sale This Week: Paul McCartney, Sigur Rós, Chris Rock, Dave Matthews Band & More

February 24, 2022

BTS Las Vegas

How to Get Tickets to BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas

February 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Poliça Share New Single "Rotting," Announce North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale