Poliça Share New Single “Rotting,” Announce North American Tour

Poliça have unveiled their new single “Rotting” and announced a 2022 North American tour.
The ominous, haunting single is the Minneapolis-based quintet’s first new release since their 2020 album When We Stay Alive, with lead singer Channy Leaneagh’s vocals twisting and distorting over her bandmates’ eerie production. Take a listen below.
The band is also headed out on a North American headlining tour beginning April 30th with an appearance at the Midwest Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota. From there, they’ll hit major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles before wrapping things up with an August 26th show at Turner Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Get tickets here.
Back in 2020, Leaneagh sat down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about When We Stay Alive, in which she reflected on the 10 ft. fall that left her temporarily paralyzed and how the accident affected both her life and songwriting.
Poliça 2022 Tour Dates:
04/30 — Winona, MN @ Midwest Music Fest
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
06/13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/18 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
06/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
07/02 – Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
07/06 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
07/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
07/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
07/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/16 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
07/19 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall