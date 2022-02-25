Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Primal Scream’s main man Bobby Gillespie sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his autobiography, Tenement Kid. The Scottish musician discusses growing up in post-war England with the fear of death around him, being anti-facist and an artist that stands up for causes, and being a feminist from a young age.

Gillespie goes on to talk about the power of discovering Thin Lizzy and Ramones at 15, being a current fan of Kurt Vile and Kelly Lee Owens, and how the sequel to this book will spotlight his career through the ’90s.

Listen to Bobby Gillespie reflect on Primal Scream, Tenement Kid, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.