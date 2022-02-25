Menu
Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie on His New Memoir, ’70s Punk Feminism, and Being Anti-Facist

The Scottish musician takes us into his autobiography, Tenement Kid

Kyle Meredith with Bobby Gillespie, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
February 25, 2022 | 1:25pm ET

    Primal Scream’s main man Bobby Gillespie sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his autobiography, Tenement Kid. The Scottish musician discusses growing up in post-war England with the fear of death around him, being anti-facist and an artist that stands up for causes, and being a feminist from a young age.

    Gillespie goes on to talk about the power of discovering Thin Lizzy and Ramones at 15, being a current fan of Kurt Vile and Kelly Lee Owens, and how the sequel to this book will spotlight his career through the ’90s.

    Listen to Bobby Gillespie reflect on Primal Scream, Tenement Kid, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

