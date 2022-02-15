Menu
Puscifer Announce 2022 US Tour

Maynard James Keenan and company's first US outing in six years

puscifer 2022 us tour
Puscifer (photo by Travis Shinn)
February 15, 2022 | 10:06am ET

    Puscifer have announced a 2022 US tour, the band’s first stateside outing in six years.

    Moodie Black are set to support the trek, which kicks off June 9th in Las Vegas and runs through a July 10th show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 18th) at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday (February 16th).

    If it seems like Puscifer have already being touring in support of 2020’s Existential Reckoning, it’s only an illusion created by the pair of cinematic livestream performances they hosted after the pandemic hit. The tour’s initial date in Las Vegas will be the group’s first in-person live show since the LP’s release.

    Related Video

    Along with Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, Puscifer’s primary members are Carina Round and Mat Mitchell. The rest of the lineup has featured a rotating cast of musicians over the years.

    According to a press release, “Pusciforce Agents Merkin [Keenan’s alter ego], Round, and Mitchell have intercepted a coded message, which appears to be extraterrestrial in nature, emanating from the mysterious and elusive Briefcase, that translates as follows: ‘An Existential Reckoning is imminent.'”

    In a video address, Agent Merkin added, “Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin.”

    See Agent Merken’s briefing and the full list of Puscifer’s 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Puscifer’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall
    06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    06/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    06/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
    06/16 – Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
    06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
    06/22 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
    06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    06/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    06/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    07/01 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)
    07/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    07/05 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    07/06 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater-Delta Performance Hall
    07/09 – Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    07/10 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

    Puscifer 2022 MB 1080x1080 TourPoster01a Puscifer Announce 2022 US Tour

