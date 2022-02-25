Menu
Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of Justified: City Primeval

Tarantino previously directed Justified star Timothy Olyphant in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

quentin tarantino justified direct episodes fx timothy olyphant city primeval
Quentin Tarantino (photo by Gennady Avramenko) and Justified (FX)
February 25, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    Trunk shots and women’s feet could be coming to Justified. As Deadline reports, Quentin Tarantino is in talks to direct Timothy Olyphant in one to two episodes of FX’s upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval.

    Tarantino last worked with Olyphant on his most recent feature film, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodThe acclaimed director has suggested that his next movie, his tenth, will be his last, but he’s made no such promise about the small screen, and Justified should be right in his comfort zone.

    City Primeval is based on the 1980 novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit by Elmore Leonard. Tarantino is quite familiar with Leonard, having turned his book Rum Punch into Jackie Brown, and having long been linked to an adaptation of his 1972 tale Forty Lashes Less One. With punchlines, violence, and more than a few philosophical digressions, Leonard has influenced Tarantino as much as any of the film directors he cites.

    In City Primeval, Olyphant returns as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. According to the official logline, “A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

    Last year, Tarantino said he won’t give his mother even a “penny” after a childhood insult, and called filming women’s feet “just good direction.”

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of Justified: City Primeval

