Questlove Stepped in as John Mayer’s Drummer on Hour’s Notice

Leave it to Questlove to fill in for John Mayer’s backing band last-minute. Just before the singer’s set at Madison Square Garden last night, his usual drummer, Steve Ferrone, received a positive COVID test — and was replaced by the multi-hyphenate Roots member.

“Tonight’s show was special in ways that I’m still processing,” Mayer — whose backup singer, Carlos Ricketts Jr. also tested positive — wrote on Instagram. “We send our love to @steve_ferrone and @made4good in hopes they traipse through COVID and return to the stage quickly. My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary @questlove, who stepped in on an hour’s notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note.”

Meanwhile, Questlove had plans himself to see Mayer perform as a regular spectator until he got the news: “I thought I was hangin with the crew tonight,” he wrote on his own Instagram. “I got out my show clothes all exited & then I checked my phone: ‘Ferrone got Covid, can you sit in?’”

Though he said the show was “gravy,” Questlove had some tongue-in-cheek complaints about the shake-up. The Tonight Show bandleader is a longtime admirer of Ferrone’s, who got his start playing with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Ferrone’s positive COVID test marked the third circumstance that prevented Questlove from seeing his “idol.”

“Ferrone is literally WHY I drum,” Questlove continued, embellished with a few laughing emojis. “ONE OF THESE NIGHTS imma see my hero play drums.”

Mayer responded to Questlove: “What you did was unforgettable and brilliant. Thank you for saving the day.” See their posts below.

Mayer — who just recovered from COVID himself — will continue his tour in support of his most recent album, Sob Rock, through late April. Get tickets over at Ticketmaster.