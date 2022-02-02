Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R Kelly Caught COVID-19 in Jail

Kelly is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of sex trafficking

r kelly covid-19 jail infected caught covid sentencing
R. Kelly’s mugshot
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 2, 2022 | 5:53pm ET

    R Kelly has caught more than a case. As The Daily Beast reports, the disgraced singer contracted COVID-19 in a New York City jail. He is vaccinated, and so far there’s nothing to suggest that his symptoms are severe.

    Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean gave her client’s health update in court, asking a judge for more time as they try to overturn his sex trafficking conviction. “It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense,” she said, noting that because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, she wouldn’t be able to speak with Kelly until the day the motions are due.

    Bonjean recently represented Bill Cosby during his successful appeal, after which he was released due to a procedural technicality. She’s helping Kelly as he faces up to life in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May for his New York case, and in August he’ll stand for a separate trial in Chicago.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Before being infected with COVID-19, life in jail wasn’t all bad, judging by the comic book his cellmate drew about their adventures together. His associates on the outside don’t seem to be having any such fun; recently, one man was sentenced to 96 months for intimidation after setting a witness’ car on fire.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

flume palaces say nothing new album song single music video listen stream

Flume Announces Comeback Album Palaces, Shares "Say Nothing" Featuring MAY-A: Stream

February 2, 2022

the what podcast boston calling

Shipping Up to Boston Calling on The What Podcast

February 2, 2022

neil young joe rogan spotify

Neil Young Vs. Joe Rogan and Spotify: The Rock, David Crosby, Joni Mitchell, and More Draw Battle Lines

February 2, 2022

david crosby stephen stills graham nash neil young spotify

David Crosby and Stephen Stills Join Neil Young and Graham Nash in Pulling Music from Spotify

February 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R Kelly Caught COVID-19 in Jail

Menu Shop Search Sale