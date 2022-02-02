R Kelly Caught COVID-19 in Jail

R Kelly has caught more than a case. As The Daily Beast reports, the disgraced singer contracted COVID-19 in a New York City jail. He is vaccinated, and so far there’s nothing to suggest that his symptoms are severe.

Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean gave her client’s health update in court, asking a judge for more time as they try to overturn his sex trafficking conviction. “It is vitally important that Mr. Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defense,” she said, noting that because of his COVID-19 diagnosis, she wouldn’t be able to speak with Kelly until the day the motions are due.

Bonjean recently represented Bill Cosby during his successful appeal, after which he was released due to a procedural technicality. She’s helping Kelly as he faces up to life in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May for his New York case, and in August he’ll stand for a separate trial in Chicago.

Before being infected with COVID-19, life in jail wasn’t all bad, judging by the comic book his cellmate drew about their adventures together. His associates on the outside don’t seem to be having any such fun; recently, one man was sentenced to 96 months for intimidation after setting a witness’ car on fire.