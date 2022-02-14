Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled North American Dates for 2023

Rage Against the Machine have unveiled a fully revised North American tour itinerary after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After recently postponing the first leg of their 2022 tour, the band has rescheduled those dates for 2023. As previously reported, the band’s Summer 2022 dates will remain intact.

The 2023 leg kicks off February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and run through a two-night stand in Detroit on April 1st and 2nd. Those shows are in addition to the summer 2022 run, which launches July 7th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and wraps up with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketmaster.

RATM were slated to embark on their highly anticipated reunion tour in spring 2020, but those plans were shut down due to the pandemic. The band decided not to tour in 2021, with hopes of completing the entire trek in 2022. Now, those original spring 2020 shows will take place three years later than originally scheduled.

The good news is that Run the Jewels will still be on board as support for both the 2022 and 2023 legs. A full itinerary can be seen below.

Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:

2022:

07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

2023:

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

