Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled North American Dates for 2023

The rescheduled shows are in addition to a previously announced 2022 Summer leg

February 14, 2022 | 6:28pm ET

    Rage Against the Machine have unveiled a fully revised North American tour itinerary after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After recently postponing the first leg of their 2022 tour, the band has rescheduled those dates for 2023. As previously reported, the band’s Summer 2022 dates will remain intact.

    The 2023 leg kicks off February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and run through a two-night stand in Detroit on April 1st and 2nd. Those shows are in addition to the summer 2022 run, which launches July 7th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and wraps up with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    RATM were slated to embark on their highly anticipated reunion tour in spring 2020, but those plans were shut down due to the pandemic. The band decided not to tour in 2021, with hopes of completing the entire trek in 2022. Now, those original spring 2020 shows will take place three years later than originally scheduled.

    The good news is that Run the Jewels will still be on board as support for both the 2022 and 2023 legs. A full itinerary can be seen below.

    Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:

    2022:
    07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
    07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
    07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

    2023:
    02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
    02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
    03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

