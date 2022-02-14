Rage Against the Machine Announce Rescheduled North American Dates for 2023

Rage Against the Machine have unveiled a fully revised North American tour itinerary after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After recently postponing the first leg of their 2022 tour, the band has rescheduled those dates for 2023. As previously reported, the band’s Summer 2022 dates will remain intact.
The 2023 leg kicks off February 22nd in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and run through a two-night stand in Detroit on April 1st and 2nd. Those shows are in addition to the summer 2022 run, which launches July 7th in East Troy, Wisconsin, and wraps up with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August. Tickets for all shows are available via Ticketmaster.
RATM were slated to embark on their highly anticipated reunion tour in spring 2020, but those plans were shut down due to the pandemic. The band decided not to tour in 2021, with hopes of completing the entire trek in 2022. Now, those original spring 2020 shows will take place three years later than originally scheduled.
The good news is that Run the Jewels will still be on board as support for both the 2022 and 2023 legs. A full itinerary can be seen below.
Rage Against the Machine 2022-2023 Tour Dates with Run the Jewels:
2022:
07/09 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
07/21 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/03 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
2023:
02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
