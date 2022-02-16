Record Store Day 2022: The 20 Must-Have Releases

Record Store Day 2022 is approaching, and this year, organizers have decided to return to the traditional single-day holiday model. In light of the pandemic, Record Store Day was spread out across multiple dates over the last couple years, but for 2022 the vast majority of special releases will drop on April 23rd. An additional day, June 18th, has also been named as a safety net date for any problems that arise.

This year’s notable releases includes Alice In Chains’ first studio EP, a 40th Anniversary Edition of U2’s “A Celebration,” two different EP reissues from David Bowie, a Foo Fighters 7-inch of alternate versions from their 2021 LP Medicine At Midnight, and Pearl Jam’s double vinyl live album, Live On Two Legs. Taylor Swift, who was recently named as Record Store Day’s 2022 Global Ambassador, will also release a 7-inch of her 2020 single, “the lakes.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Record Store Day promises hundreds of special vinyl releases that will soundtrack the rest of your 2022. Below are some of the April 23rd releases that caught our eye, and you can find the full list over on the Record Store Day website.

April 23rd:

— Alice In Chains will release a remastered 12-inch of their 1990 EP We Die Young, which originally only existed as a promotional EP.

— Blondie will reissue a double 7-inch vinyl of their 1979 single, “Sunday Girl,” featuring unreleased alternate versions of the track. The record will be packaged in a bespoke gatefold sleeve featuring rare photos from the period.

— Blur’s 1998, Japan-only remix compilation Bustin’ + Dronin’ featuring mixes of tracks from their 1997 self-titled album. Originally released as a 2-CD set, RSD marks the first time Bustin’ + Dronin’ will be released on vinyl.

— Childish Gambino will reissue his 2014 EP Kauai, which features “Sober,” one of his biggest hits to date.

— The Cure will release a reissue of their 1982 album and fourth studio LP, Pornography, for its 40th anniversary.

— David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure EP and Toy EP (‘You’ve got it made with all the toys’) will be released on vinyl and CD, with several songs from both EPs making their physical debuts.

— Foo Fighters will release a 7-inch of two alternate versions of tracks from their 2021 LP, Medicine At Midnight, with help from Mark Ronson and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

— The Jackson 5’s classic 1970 LP ABC will be reissued on vinyl.

— JennyLee (of Warpaint) will release her second solo LP, Heart Tax, for Record Store Day 2022.

— Nicki Minaj’s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty will be reissued as a double LP on vinyl. The mixtape was previously reissued to streaming services last year.

— Patti Smith will release a new double LP of a collection of her tracks from 1974-1996, hand-picked by the staff of record stores throughout the country.

— Pixies will release a live album of their epic reunion performance at Coachella in 2004, on vinyl for the very first time.

— Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a special version of their upcoming double LP Unlimited Love, complete with an exclusive poster.

— Stevie Nicks will reissue a remastered, double vinyl version of her landmark 1981 album, Bella Donna. The reissue will also feature studio outtakes, B-sides, and demos never heard before.

— Taylor Swift will release a 7-inch of her 2020 single, “the lakes,” which appeared on the deluxe version of Folklore.

— U2’s 1982 single “A Celebration” will receive a 40th anniversary 12-inch reissue, complete with two previously unreleased recordings.

June 18th:

— Miles Davis‘s What It Is: Montreal 7/783, a double LP of his 1983 set at the Festival International De Jazz De Montreal, will be released for the first time.

— Pearl Jam will release Live On Two Legs, a live double LP that documents their 1998 US tour.

— Prince’s 1995 album The Gold Experience will be released as a double LP. The reissue is an homage to the rare US-only promo version of the album released in 1995.

— Slash will release the double LP Live At Studio 60, a live show that includes the entire 4 album, plus other Slash hits.

