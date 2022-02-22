Regina Spektor Announces New Album, Shares “Becoming All Alone”: Stream

As if TikTok hasn’t already confirmed that the twee revival is in full polka-dotted swing, Regina Spektor has announced a new album. The Russian-American musician’s 8th studio album, Home, before and after, is due out June 24th via Warner. As a preview, Spektor has shared the lead single “Becoming All Alone.”

Although Spektor has long been associated with the New York music scene, Home, before and after is billed as her most “quintessentially New York” album yet. She recorded it upstate, and produced it alongside John Congleton, whose studio credits include Angel Olsen, Alvvays, St. Vincent, and more.

“Becoming All Alone” follows the classic Spektor formula, layering her bright vocals over a piano-focused instrumental. A bittersweet dose of indie pop, the song reckons with getting older and realizing you still don’t have everything figured out: “I just want to ride/ But this whole world, it makes me carsick,” Spektor sings. Listen to the song below.

To support the release, Spektor has announced a hometown show at New York’s Carnegie Hall, as well as select dates in Salt Lake City, Aspen, and Denver. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th via Ticketmaster.

Spektor recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-released debut album, 11:11, with the announcement of a special limited-edition box set.

Home, before and after Artwork:

01. Becoming All Alone

02. Up The Mountain

03. One Man’s Prayer

04. Raindrops

05. SugarMan

06. What Might Have Been

07. Spacetime Fairytale

08. Coin

09. Loveology

10. Through A Door

Regina Spektor 2022 Tour Dates:

04/11 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

07/08 – Aspen, CO @ Villar PAC

07/09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater