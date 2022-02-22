Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Regina Spektor Announces New Album, Shares “Becoming All Alone”: Stream

Home, before and after is due out in June

regina spektor announces new album shares new single stream home before and after
Regina Spektor, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 22, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    As if TikTok hasn’t already confirmed that the twee revival is in full polka-dotted swing, Regina Spektor has announced a new album. The Russian-American musician’s 8th studio album, Home, before and after, is due out June 24th via Warner. As a preview, Spektor has shared the lead single “Becoming All Alone.”

    Although Spektor has long been associated with the New York music scene, Home, before and after is billed as her most “quintessentially New York” album yet. She recorded it upstate, and produced it alongside John Congleton, whose studio credits include Angel Olsen, Alvvays, St. Vincent, and more.

    “Becoming All Alone” follows the classic Spektor formula, layering her bright vocals over a piano-focused instrumental. A bittersweet dose of indie pop, the song reckons with getting older and realizing you still don’t have everything figured out: “I just want to ride/ But this whole world, it makes me carsick,” Spektor sings. Listen to the song below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To support the release, Spektor has announced a hometown show at New York’s Carnegie Hall, as well as select dates in Salt Lake City, Aspen, and Denver. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th via Ticketmaster.

    Spektor recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-released debut album, 11:11with the announcement of a special limited-edition box set.

    Home, before and after Artwork:

    regina spektor album artwork home before and after

    Home, before and after Artwork:
    01. Becoming All Alone
    02. Up The Mountain
    03. One Man’s Prayer
    04. Raindrops
    05. SugarMan
    06. What Might Have Been
    07. Spacetime Fairytale
    08. Coin
    09. Loveology
    10. Through A Door

    Advertisement

    Regina Spektor 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/11 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
    07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    07/08 – Aspen, CO @ Villar PAC
    07/09 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Coheed and Cambria tour and single

Coheed and Cambria Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour, Unveil "The Liars Club" Single: Stream

February 22, 2022

afghan whigs new single i'll make you see god tour dates 2022

The Afghan Whigs Share Rowdy New Single "I'll Make You See God": Stream

February 22, 2022

daniel rossen unpeopled space new single stream

Daniel Rossen Drops New Single "Unpeopled Space": Stream

February 22, 2022

battle ave I Saw The Egg fool origins new song single stream

Battle Ave Reveal the Origins of New Single "Fool": Exclusive

February 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Regina Spektor Announces New Album, Shares "Becoming All Alone": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale