Blade Runner 2099 Sequel Series Coming from Ridley Scott and Amazon Studios

The replicants keep replicating: Blade Runner 2099, a live-action sequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s stellar 2017 film Blade Runner 2049, which itself was a follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece Blade Runner, is in the works at Amazon Studios.

Deadlinereports that Scott will be executive producing, which the man himself had all but confirmed last November when he said the pilot had been written. Now we know the scribe responsible: Silka Luisa, who is currently serving as showrunner for the Starz series Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss. As you no doubt guessed from the title, the series is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner 2099 is currently staffing its writer’s room, and there’s no casting news or date set for its release. Depending on the timeline, Scott may direct, though he already has a lot on his plate. His HBO Max series Raised by Wolves is currently airing its second season, and Scott remains one of the busiest feature film directors in Hollywood, having released two buzzy flicks, House of Gucci and The Last Duel, last year. He’s also shepherding along a TV adaptation of Alien written by Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, and he hasn’t given up on Gladiator 2.

Last year, the Blade Runner universe expanded to anime with Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s series Black Lotus.