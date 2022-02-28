Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour with The Used and Senses Fail

Rise Against have announced Summer 2022 North American tour dates. To mark the occasion, the Chicago punk band has offered up a new remix by IDLES.
We previously reported on Rise Against’s spring North American dates, which precede a slew of European performances and festival appearances. After that, the band will embark on the newly announced summer leg, rounding out a busy 2022 itinerary.
The Used and Senses Fail will be along for summer outing, which kicks off July 15th in Las Vegas and runs through an August 18th show in Detroit. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow (March 1st).
Meanwhile, UK post-punk act IDLES’ reworking of “Talking to Ourselves” adds a synthy pulse to the otherwise guitar-driven track. Stream it below, where you can also find a full list of Rise Against’s upcoming 2022 tour dates. Get tickets here.
Rise Against’s 2022 Tour Dates:
04/01 – Ville De, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place
04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/07 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
04/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Music Center *
04/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
04/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *
04/14 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre *
04/16 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Roadhouse *
04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *
04/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
04/21 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium *
04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater *
06/08 – Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ @ Prague Summer Festival
06/09 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/14 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park Open Air
06/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
06/09 – 06/11 @ Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
06/10 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/24 – Antwerpen, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)
06/25 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival
06/27 – Milano, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
06/29 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater #
07/16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %
07/17 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %
07/19 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum %
07/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %
07/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #
07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum %
07/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoor %
07/27 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion %
07/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %
07/30 – Oklahoma, OK @ The Criterion %
08/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %
08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena %
08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %
08/05 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach #
08/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater %
08/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #
* = w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out
% = w/ The Used and Senses Fail
# = w/ Senses Fail