Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour with The Used and Senses Fail

Rise Against have announced Summer 2022 North American tour dates. To mark the occasion, the Chicago punk band has offered up a new remix by IDLES.

We previously reported on Rise Against’s spring North American dates, which precede a slew of European performances and festival appearances. After that, the band will embark on the newly announced summer leg, rounding out a busy 2022 itinerary.

The Used and Senses Fail will be along for summer outing, which kicks off July 15th in Las Vegas and runs through an August 18th show in Detroit. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow (March 1st).

Meanwhile, UK post-punk act IDLES’ reworking of “Talking to Ourselves” adds a synthy pulse to the otherwise guitar-driven track. Stream it below, where you can also find a full list of Rise Against’s upcoming 2022 tour dates. Get tickets here.

Rise Against’s 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Ville De, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/07 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

04/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Music Center *

04/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

04/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

04/14 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre *

04/16 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Roadhouse *

04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

04/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

04/21 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium *

04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater *

06/08 – Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ @ Prague Summer Festival

06/09 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/14 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park Open Air

06/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

06/09 – 06/11 @ Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/10 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/24 – Antwerpen, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

06/25 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival

06/27 – Milano, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

06/29 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater #

07/16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %

07/17 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

07/19 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum %

07/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %

07/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum %

07/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoor %

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion %

07/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %

07/30 – Oklahoma, OK @ The Criterion %

08/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %

08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena %

08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %

08/05 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach #

08/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater %

08/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

* = w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out

% = w/ The Used and Senses Fail

# = w/ Senses Fail