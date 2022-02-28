Menu
Rise Against Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour with The Used and Senses Fail

Plus, check out a new remix of "Talking to Ourselves" by UK post-punk act IDLES

rise against 2022 tour
Rise Against (photo by Jason Siegel)
February 28, 2022 | 2:41pm ET

    Rise Against have announced Summer 2022 North American tour dates. To mark the occasion, the Chicago punk band has offered up a new remix by IDLES.

    We previously reported on Rise Against’s spring North American dates, which precede a slew of European performances and festival appearances. After that, the band will embark on the newly announced summer leg, rounding out a busy 2022 itinerary.

    The Used and Senses Fail will be along for summer outing, which kicks off July 15th in Las Vegas and runs through an August 18th show in Detroit. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow (March 1st).

    Rise Against 2022 tour
    Rise Against Announce 2022 North American Tour

    Meanwhile, UK post-punk act IDLES’ reworking of “Talking to Ourselves” adds a synthy pulse to the otherwise guitar-driven track. Stream it below, where you can also find a full list of Rise Against’s upcoming 2022 tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Rise Against’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/01 – Ville De, QC @ Videotron Centre
    04/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    04/04 – Ottawa, ON @ TD Place
    04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    04/07 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    04/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
    04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Icon Music Center *
    04/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
    04/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *
    04/14 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre *
    04/16 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Roadhouse *
    04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *
    04/19 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
    04/21 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium *
    04/22 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater *
    06/08 – Kralovske Vinohrady, CZ @ Prague Summer Festival
    06/09 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
    06/14 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park Open Air
    06/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
    06/09 – 06/11 @ Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival
    06/10 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
    06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/24 – Antwerpen, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)
    06/25 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival
    06/27 – Milano, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
    06/29 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater #
    07/16 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl %
    07/17 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %
    07/19 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum %
    07/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort %
    07/22 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #
    07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum %
    07/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
    07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Outdoor %
    07/27 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion %
    07/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM %
    07/30 – Oklahoma, OK @ The Criterion %
    08/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %
    08/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center + Arena %
    08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle %
    08/05 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach #
    08/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater %
    08/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa #

    * = w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out
    % = w/ The Used and Senses Fail
    # = w/ Senses Fail

    Rise Against The Used tour poster

