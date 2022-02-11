Rob Zombie Unveils Lost Actor Jorge Garcia’s Role in Munsters Movie

Rob Zombie has revealed some exciting news from the set of his movie adaptation of The Munsters. The rocker-director has revealed that Jorge Garcia, most famous for playing Hurley on ABC’s hit TV show Lost, is playing the role of Floop in the film.

The film is currently in production in Budapest, Hungary, where a set was recently built to faithfully recreate the Munsters’ mansion 1313 Mockingbird Lane and its surrounding neighborhood, as seen in the original 1960s sitcom.

In a new Instagram post, Zombie himself revealed Garcia’s role in the film, writing, “ATTENTION! CASTING NEWS! Straight from the set of THE MUNSTERS in beautiful downtown Budapest is this exclusive shot JORGE GARCIA as FLOOP — Dr. Wolfgang’s hunchback assistant and Herman Munster’s best buddy. I am sure you all remember Jorge as Hurley from smash hit LOST or perhaps from Hawaii Five-O as Jerry Ortega or from Adam Sandler’s The Ridiculous 6.”

Garcia is part of a cast that includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie (Rob’s wife) as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. While the Lost actor was previously reported to be involved with the film, his role in the movie was unknown until now. Other cast members include Richard Brake and Elvira in unspecified roles, and veteran actors Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp and Sylvester McCoy as Igor.

Writing and directing a Munsters movie had been a longtime dream for Rob Zombie, who is an ultimate fan of the original sitcom. At the time the film was announced, he exclaimed, “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS!”

On the music front, Zombie released the album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy in 2021. He currently doesn’t have any tour dates scheduled, as he continues to film the Munsters movie.

See Jorge Garcia in his Munsters role of Floop in the Instagram post below.