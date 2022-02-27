Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch

The couple clock in with a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit

Robert and Toyah Lonely Boy
Robert Fripp and Toyah, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 27, 2022 | 10:47am ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Tool Fear Inoculum Deluxe

Tool Set Retail Release for Ultra Deluxe Fear Inoculum Vinyl (At Much Lower Price Than Signed Version)

February 26, 2022

code orange back inside the glass full livestream

Code Orange Share Full "Back Inside the Glass" Concert for Free: Watch

February 25, 2022

spirit adrift pantera hollow

Spirit Adrift Share Cover of Pantera's "Hollow": Stream

February 25, 2022

corey taylor cmfb sides ep

Corey Taylor Releases CMFB...Sides EP: Stream His Covers of KISS, Metallica, Red Rider, Eddie Money, and More

February 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys' "Lonely Boy": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale