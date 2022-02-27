Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch

It’s more Sunday fun from King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox, who deliver a very timely rendition of The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy.”

Toyah busts out a revealing white bodysuit for the couple’s take on The Black Keys’ chart-topping rock hit, as they play up the whole time aspect of the song’s lyrics. Unlike Black Keys’ singer Dan Auerbach’s complaint that he has a love who keeps him waiting, Robert and Toyah are always right on time with their “Sunday Lunch” performances — hence a giant clock prop, a hand-drawn clock poster, and a large yellow watch.

Robert even gets in on the vocal action, singing the last line of the performance — or at least attempting to sing (now we know why he leaves the vocals to others in King Crimson). And for extra fun, the pair throw in a whole blooper reel of mostly Robert’s guitar screw-ups leading up to the final take.

The latest “Sunday Lunch” performance follows last week’s rendition of the Smashing Pumpkins classic “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” Throughout the pandemic, Robert and Toyah have graced us with covers of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades”, Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”, Heart’s “Barracuda”, The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”, The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” and many more songs — all featuring Toyah in various eye-catching outfits.

Meanwhile, fans can catch the real Black Keys when they embark on a headlining summer North American tour with support from Band of Horses. The outing launches July 9th in Las Vegas, with tickets for all shows available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Toyah and Robert offer up their playful take on “Lonely Boy” in the video below.