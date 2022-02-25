Robert Glasper Unveils Black Radio III: Stream

Ten years since he kicked off his award-winning Black Radio series, Robert Glasper has returned with Black Radio III. Listen to the album below.

With a star-studded list of guest contributors including Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, H.E.R., D Smoke, Q-Tip, Esperanza Spalding, Jennifer Hudson, Common, and more, Black Radio III continues in Glasper’s tradition of celebrating Black talent with sophisticated, genre-bending music. H.E.R and Meshell Ndgeocello guest in the Grammy-winning single “Better Than I Imagined,” while Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding contribute vocals to “Why We Speak.” Beyond slinky hip-hop beats and Glasper’s jazz piano, the album even nods to new wave, when Lalah Hathaway and Common offer a soulful rendition of the Tears for Fears classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” What Grammy category will Glasper sweep this time?

Black Radio III arrives via Loma Vista Recordings and features the previously released singles “Shine” and “Black Superhero.” See the album’s artwork and tracklist below. In addition to hitting streaming services, the record is available on CD and 2XLP vinyl, which you can purchase here. To celebrate the album, Glasper will play a handful of shows in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York next month — grab tickets to those via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Glasper appeared on Leon Bridges’ album Gold-Diggers Sound and reworked Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ “So.Incredible.pkg” for the UNLOCKED 1.5 remix EP.

Black Radio III Artwork:



Black Radio III Tracklist:

01. In Tune (feat. Amir Sulaiman)

02. Black Superhero (feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.)

03. Shine (feat. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché)

04. Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tip and Esperanza Spalding)

05. Over (feat. Yebba)

06. Better Than I Imagined (feat. H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

07. Everybody Wants to Rule the World (feat. Lalah Hathaway and Common)

08. Everybody Love (feat. Musiq Soulchild and Posdnuos)

09. It Don’t Matter (feat. Gregory Porter and Ledisi)

10. Heaven’s Here (feat. Ant Clemons)

11. Out of My Hands (feat. Jennifer Hudson)

12. Forever (feat. PJ Morton and India.Arie)

13. Bright Lights (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

