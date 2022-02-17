Robert Pattinson Was Forced to Change His “Absolutely Atrocious” Batman Voice

Robert Pattinson’s first flights as The Batman didn’t get off the ground. In his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 35-year-old actor said he spent weeks doing an “absolutely atrocious” Batman voice until the filmmakers forced him to stop.

“I wanted to do a radically different thing [than] all the other Batmen,” he said. “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to go really whispery.'”

As he explained, “I tried to do it for like the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

To his surprise, he’s not the first Bat-actor to try something different. “That’s what Christian Bale did on Batman Begins as well,” he said. “If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

In the end, he realized, the character of Batman makes certain demands on the actor: “You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on and you have to speak in a certain way. It doesn’t allow you to do anything else.”

During the interview, Pattinson also revealed that for his screen test he tried on different actors’ Batsuits — “The body fit more on Val Kilmer’s one, and the head hit more on Clooney’s one” — and shared the advice he got from Christian Bale: “‘The first thing you need to do in the Batsuit is figure a way to pee.’ So when I went to the costume department, I said, ‘First thing’s first! I need a patch, I need a flap on the back!'”

Advertisement

Pattinson also shared an exclusive clip from The Batman with the Kimmel audience. It finds him holding a whispered conference with Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, before socking his ally in the face. Check out the full interview below.

The Batman swings into theaters March 4th. It’s history’s longest Batman movie, and as Pattinson recently revealed, he killed time on set by making ambient music in the Batsuit.