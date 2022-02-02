The 22 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

This article originally ran in 2013 and is frequently updated. Several of the snubs included on the list are nominees for the Class of 2022.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed the nominees for its class of 2022, and the list includes Eminem, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Sadly, artists like Daft Punk, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Chaka Khan, Sonic Youth, Soundgarden, The Smiths, Joy Division and Iron Maiden will have to wait another year for possible induction.

Those left out, however, aren’t exactly in poor company. Many great artists have been shut out from the warm confines of the Cleveland institution.

Here’s a list of 22 artists who have yet to be enshrined, accompanied with rankings and our semi-formal arguments for their inclusion.

As this list proves, however, things do change.