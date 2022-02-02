Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Eminem, Dolly Parton, RATM Among Nominees for 2022 Class

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest are among the nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

Other finalists include Kate Bush, Devo, Beck, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. As Rolling Stone points out, seven of the nominees (Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, and Beck) are on the ballot for the first time, but Eminem is the only nominee to appear in his first year of eligibility.

Among those artists eligible who were notably snubbed of a nomination: Daft Punk, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Iron Maiden, Sonic Youth, Soundgarden, The Smiths, and Joy Division.

The Class of 2022 will be announced in May, and will formally enshrined during a gala held in the fall. The inductees will be determined by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, in addition to a fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

Last year’s class included Foo Fighters, JAY-Z, The Go-Go’s, Tuna Turner, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, LL Cool J, Randy Rhoads, and Kraftwerk.

