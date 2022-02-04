Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rockstar Games Finally Announces Next Grand Theft Auto Game

Besides that, GTAV and Online will finally drop on Playstation 5 and X Box Series X/S on March 15th

grand theft auto next game six vi online playstation 5 x box x s
Image ia Rockstar Games
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 4, 2022 | 1:37pm ET

    Players of Grand Theft Auto are constantly searching for faster cars and fancier gadgets, and yet the game itself hasn’t gotten an upgrade in eight long years. That wait is coming to an end; Rockstar Games has announced that the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is currently in development.

    “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” the company wrote in a statement. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

    No other details were offered, and it’s unclear if this eighth game in the franchise will follow recent naming conventions and be titled Grand Theft Auto VI. But that isn’t the end of the good news; Rockstar also announced that GTAV and Online will finally drop on the next generation of consoles, the Playstation 5 and X Box Series X/S, on March 15th. They’ll arrive with “new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more.” Check out the statements below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    GTAV was released in 2013 alongside Grand Theft Auto: Online, and ever since then various patches and downloadable packages have kept the franchise profitably humming along. Recently, Online shared the new expansion The Contract that starred Dr. Dre as a key character. It featured six new songs by Dre, as well as a radio station curated by Rosalía.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

joe rogan spotify controversy 19 percent of users might unsubscribe

Study Finds 19% of Spotify Users Have Unsubscribed or Plan To Following Joe Rogan Backlash

February 5, 2022

meta facebook loses users first time down earnings virtual reality

Facebook Loses Users for First Time Ever

February 3, 2022

BlackBerry classic phone dead rip stopped supporting support

R.I.P. Classic BlackBerry, Phone with Best Keyboard and Worst OS Dead at 22

January 4, 2022

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump media company

Congressman Who Unsuccessfully Sued a Parody Twitter Account Named CEO of Trump's New Social Media Platform

December 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rockstar Games Finally Announces Next Grand Theft Auto Game

Menu Shop Search Sale