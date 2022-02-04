Rockstar Games Finally Announces Next Grand Theft Auto Game

Players of Grand Theft Auto are constantly searching for faster cars and fancier gadgets, and yet the game itself hasn’t gotten an upgrade in eight long years. That wait is coming to an end; Rockstar Games has announced that the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is currently in development.

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” the company wrote in a statement. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

No other details were offered, and it’s unclear if this eighth game in the franchise will follow recent naming conventions and be titled Grand Theft Auto VI. But that isn’t the end of the good news; Rockstar also announced that GTAV and Online will finally drop on the next generation of consoles, the Playstation 5 and X Box Series X/S, on March 15th. They’ll arrive with “new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more.” Check out the statements below.

Advertisement

Related Video

GTAV was released in 2013 alongside Grand Theft Auto: Online, and ever since then various patches and downloadable packages have kept the franchise profitably humming along. Recently, Online shared the new expansion The Contract that starred Dr. Dre as a key character. It featured six new songs by Dre, as well as a radio station curated by Rosalía.

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

GTAV and GTA Online come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15, with new graphics modes, technical advancements, and much more. Advertisement PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression at launch: https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/CUtWlzrQDw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022