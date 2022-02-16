Menu
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Team Up for 2022 North American Tour

The 38-date outing launches in June

Consequence Staff
February 16, 2022 | 10:33am ET

    This summer, Rod Stewart will team up with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick for an extensive North American tour.

    The 38-date outing runs from June to September, with multiple dates in California, Texas, New Jersey, Florida, and beyond. Stewart and Cheap Trick will also head north for several shows in Canada, as well as headline a night of Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 7th.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for members of Stewart’s fan club precedes the public on-sale starting on February 28th.

    In addition to his upcoming jaunt with Cheap Trick, Stewart will also continue his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with dates in May and October.

    Rod Stewart 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    06/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    06/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    06/14 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    06/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
    06/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
    06/21 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
    06/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^
    06/26 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    07/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^
    07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
    07/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest ^
    07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^
    07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^
    07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^
    07/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
    07/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
    07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^
    07/23 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^
    07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    07/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
    08/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
    08/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^
    08/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
    08/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena ^
    08/20 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^
    08/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater ^
    08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
    08/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
    08/31 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^
    09/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place ^
    09/03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^
    09/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^
    09/09 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell ^
    09/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^
    09/14 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^
    09/16 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
    09/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

    ^ = w/ Cheap Trick

