Roger Deakins Becomes First Cinematographer to Be Knighted

Call him Sir: Roger Deakins was knighted today (February 1st) at Windsor Castle, making him the first cinematographer to earn the honorary title.

After being appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2013 Birthday Honours, Deakins was officially knighted in the 2021 New Year Honours for his services to film. He was joined at the ceremony by his wife and collaborator, digital workflow specialist James Ellis Deakins.

“The knighthood was an incredible honor that must be shared with my crew and collaborators,” Deakins told The Hollywood Reporter. “They are the reason I have been able to do what I’ve done. It’s a wonderful recognition that we all share.”

Born in Torquay, England, Deakins has often collaborated with directors like the Coen Brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve throughout his storied career, working on films like the Coens’ Fargo, Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, and Mendes’ 1917. He won the Best Cinematography Oscar for both of the latter two projects, and has been nominated for 15 Academy Awards overall.

Deakins has also won five BAFTA Awards and two Independent Spirit Awards for Best Cinematography, as well as lifetime achievement awards from the American Society of Cinematographers and the British Society of Cinematographers.

As a follow-up to 2019’s 1917, Deakins will next team up with Mendes for the film Empire of Light.

