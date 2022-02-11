The Rome and Duddy Show Reveals the Latest Great American Talent Show Winner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You listen, you watched, you voted, and now The Rome and Duddy Show has your winners! On this week’s episode, we reveal the fan-crowned winners of The Great American Talent Show Round 5.

Elsewhere on the episode, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B discuss their performances at the recent Cali Vibes Festival, their Wordle scores (or lack there of), and even Rome’s anniversary. Plus, Duddy has an update on the future of Feelin Good with Duddy that you won’t want to miss.

Check out the latest episode above, or watch video of the full thing ahead. Then make sure you like and subscribe to The Rome and Duddy Show wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, including Feelin Good with Duddy.

To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com, Instagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.

