Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup Announced: Get Exclusive Pre-Sale Tickets

Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, Tierra Whack, and more highlight this year's newly revealed lineup

roots picnic 2022 pre-sale tickets mary j blige jazmine sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan (photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock), The Roots (photo courtesy of artist), and Mary J. Blige (photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
February 15, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    After taking two pandemic years off, The Roots have announced the return of their Philadelphia-based festival, The Roots Picnic.

    Taking place at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 4th and 5th, the event will be headlined by this past weekend’s Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige playing with The Roots themselves, plus Kamasi Washington, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, DJ Jazzy Jeff with Rakim, and Robert Glasper Bilal.

    DJ J Period will host a “live mixtape” featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher, while producer Soulquarians will hold a jam session with Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Also on the bill are G Herbo, Chief Keef, Kirk Franklin, Masego, serpentwithfeet, Mickey Guyton, YEBBA, and Babyface Ray, among others. Meanwhile, a live podcast stage will welcome shows like Questlove Supreme, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, Million Dollaz Worth of GameWhoreible DecisionsEarn Your Leisure, and Rory & Mal.

    Tickets for the 2022 Roots Picnic are set to go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET, but an exclusive Consequence pre-sale will be live from Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET to Thursday, February 17th at 10:00 p.m. Simply head to Ticketmaster and use the code CONSEQUENCE.

    Find the complete lineup posters below.

    the roots picnic 2022 lineup tickets pre-sale exclusive consequence lineup poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

coachella drops covid-19 precautions vaccine masks negative test 2022 music festival

Coachella Drops All COVID-19 Precautions

February 15, 2022

my morning jacket 2022 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce 2022 Tour Dates

February 15, 2022

Sound on Sound Festival 2022 lineup

Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, The National, and Brandi Carlile Set for Inaugural Sound on Sound Festival

February 15, 2022

nofx punk in drublic 2022

NOFX Confirm Four Punk in Drublic Festivals for 2022: Pennywise, Face to Face, and More

February 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup Announced: Get Exclusive Pre-Sale Tickets

Menu Shop Search Sale