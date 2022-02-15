Roots Picnic 2022 Lineup Announced: Get Exclusive Pre-Sale Tickets

After taking two pandemic years off, The Roots have announced the return of their Philadelphia-based festival, The Roots Picnic.

Taking place at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 4th and 5th, the event will be headlined by this past weekend’s Super Bowl halftime performer Mary J. Blige playing with The Roots themselves, plus Kamasi Washington, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, DJ Jazzy Jeff with Rakim, and Robert Glasper Bilal.

DJ J Period will host a “live mixtape” featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher, while producer Soulquarians will hold a jam session with Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild.

Also on the bill are G Herbo, Chief Keef, Kirk Franklin, Masego, serpentwithfeet, Mickey Guyton, YEBBA, and Babyface Ray, among others. Meanwhile, a live podcast stage will welcome shows like Questlove Supreme, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Whoreible Decisions, Earn Your Leisure, and Rory & Mal.

Tickets for the 2022 Roots Picnic are set to go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET, but an exclusive Consequence pre-sale will be live from Wednesday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET to Thursday, February 17th at 10:00 p.m. Simply head to Ticketmaster and use the code CONSEQUENCE.

Find the complete lineup posters below.