Rosalía Releases Playful New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”: Stream

With her highly-anticipated MOTOMAMI album on the way, Rosalía has dropped her party-starting new single “Chicken Teriyaki.” Watch the accompanying music video below.

Featuring a thumping, hypnotic beat co-produced by El Guincho, Sky Rompiendo, Michael Uzowuru, and Noah Goldstein with Rosalía herself, the playful new track features the Spanish artist boasting about her fame and wealth. “En Nueva York visitando a mi joyero,” she sings in a rapped delivery. “Solo quiere cash, yo le doy mi dinero.”

In English, this translates to, “In New York visiting my jeweler/ He just wants cash and I give him my money.” In the Tanu Muino-directed video, Rosalía takes a moment to show off some thick gold chains in-between putting on a fierce dance routine alongside a bevy of backup dancers.

Out on March 18th, MOTOMAMI serves as the follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-winning El Mal Querer. Prior to “Chicken Teriyaki,” Rosalía released the singles “Saoko” and “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd.

Ahead of the album’s release, she will appear on the March 12th episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz. With its accompanying dance moves, “Chicken Teriyaki” would make for a compelling — and challenging — choice for her set.