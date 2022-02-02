Menu
Röyksopp Detail New Project Profound Mysteries, Share “Impossible”: Stream

The Norwegian duo team up with Alison Goldfrapp on their latest single

Röyksopp, photo by Stian Andersen
February 2, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    Though Röyksopp have sworn off putting out music in a traditional LP format, that hasn’t kept them from putting out new music. Today, the Norwegian electronic duo have detailed their ongoing Profound Mysteries project and shared “Impossible,” the Alison Goldfrapp-featuring third installment. Available on streaming platforms and physical formats on April 29th, Profound Mysteries is for all intents and purposes an album in everything but name.

    “As human beings, what we don’t know vastly overshadows what we do know,” Röyksopp’s Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland said in a statement. “As teenagers, we would discuss our own fascination and preoccupation with the infinite and the impossible — the most profound mysteries of life.”

    “Impossible” is a stark contrast from last month’s “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” swapping out the latter’s ambient synths for a more deep house-inspired beat. See the trippy animated music video below.

    “It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” Goldfrapp said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

    Pre-orders for Profound Mysteries are ongoing. While it’s not billed as a proper LP, it marks Röyksopp’s first full-length release since 2014’s The Inevitable End. Meanwhile, Goldfrapp’s last album was 2017’s Silver Eye.

    Profound Mysteries Artwork:

    Profound Mysteries Tracklist:
    01. (Nothing But) Ashes…
    02. The Ladder
    03. Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
    04. This Time, This Place…
    05. How the Flowers Grow
    06. If You Want Me
    07. There, Beyond the Trees
    08. Breathe
    09. The Mourning Sun
    10. Press «R»

