Röyksopp Detail New Project Profound Mysteries, Share “Impossible”: Stream

Though Röyksopp have sworn off putting out music in a traditional LP format, that hasn’t kept them from putting out new music. Today, the Norwegian electronic duo have detailed their ongoing Profound Mysteries project and shared “Impossible,” the Alison Goldfrapp-featuring third installment. Available on streaming platforms and physical formats on April 29th, Profound Mysteries is for all intents and purposes an album in everything but name.

“As human beings, what we don’t know vastly overshadows what we do know,” Röyksopp’s Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland said in a statement. “As teenagers, we would discuss our own fascination and preoccupation with the infinite and the impossible — the most profound mysteries of life.”

“Impossible” is a stark contrast from last month’s “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” swapping out the latter’s ambient synths for a more deep house-inspired beat. See the trippy animated music video below.

“It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” Goldfrapp said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

Pre-orders for Profound Mysteries are ongoing. While it’s not billed as a proper LP, it marks Röyksopp’s first full-length release since 2014’s The Inevitable End. Meanwhile, Goldfrapp’s last album was 2017’s Silver Eye.

Profound Mysteries Artwork:

Profound Mysteries Tracklist:

01. (Nothing But) Ashes…

02. The Ladder

03. Impossible (feat. Alison Goldfrapp)

04. This Time, This Place…

05. How the Flowers Grow

06. If You Want Me

07. There, Beyond the Trees

08. Breathe

09. The Mourning Sun

10. Press «R»

