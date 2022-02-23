Trading Whiskey Shots for Ginger Shots: RÜFÜS DU SOL Joins The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RÜFÜS DU SOL frontman Tyrone Lindqvist joins Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco of The What Podcast to discuss the band’s journey in creating their most recent studio album, Surrender.

Lindqvist discusses how the band was headed for drama when they decided to trade their whiskey shots for ginger shots, but how the trio is much healthier for it. The Australian musician also talks about how the forced time off over the last few years and becoming a father changed his life.

Plus, The What hosts reveal how your artistic talent could win you tickets to Bonnaroo 2022!

