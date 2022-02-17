Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin

Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird are set to star alongside Dave Bautista in Knock at the Cabin, the upcoming project written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Deadline reports.

Grint and Amuka-Bird are no strangers to the world of Shyamalan. Grint stars in the director’s Apple TV+ series Servant, which premiered its third season last month, while Amuka-Bird appeared in Shyamalan’s last film, Old.

As per usual with the director, the plot of Knock at the Cabin remains tightly under wraps for now, but Universal Pictures has announced that the film will hit theaters on February 3rd, 2023.

In addition to Servant, which was recently renewed for a fourth and final season, Grint can next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series, Cabinet Of Curiosities. He also recently reunited with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for an HBO Max celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

As for Amuka-Bird, the actress currently stars in Armando Iannucci’s HBO series Avenue 5, and recently appeared in the BBC One drama Gold Digger.

Bautista, meanwhile, recently appeared Netflix’s Army of the Dead and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and is slated to drop into sequels of Knives Out and Guardians of the Galaxy.

