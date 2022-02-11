Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shamir Unveils New Album Heterosexuality: Stream

The Philadelphia-based musician follows up his excellent 2020 self-titled album

shamir heterosexuality new album stream
Shamir’s “Cisgender” music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
February 11, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Shamir has released his new album Heterosexuality via AntiFragile Music. Stream it via Apple Musc or Spotify below.

    The studio effort is a follow-up to the indie star’s self-titled 2020 album, and contains the singles “Gay Agenda,” “Cisgender,” and “Reproductive.” Throughout this era, Shamir has bucked categorization, transforming himself into a horned and hooved creature on both the album’s striking cover and in music videos for each pre-release track.

    “I think it’s about the refusal of still being pushed into this box, even though I’m like, ‘I’m not a box,'” the Philadelphia-based singer told them. in an interview ahead of the album release. “I think it’s really my gripe with this new age of what queerness means on a bigger spectrum in the age of corporate pride and rainbow capitalism. Where now there’s openness [while] trying to box it into this neat, sellable thing.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “And I guess this record is me reconciling with, okay, so I spent all this time essentially suffering to enjoy this level of autonomy for myself and my identity just for them to be like, ‘OK put it in a pretty box so it’s sellable.’ Like, no, fuck off!”

    Shamir recently wrapped up his stint opening for Courtney Barnett’s 2021-2022 tour. In October, he collaborated with Oberhofer and Nick Valensi of The Strokes on the former’s “SUNSHiiNE.”

    Heterosexuality Artwork:

    shamir heterosexuality artwork new album stream

    Heterosexuality Tracklist:
    01. Gay Agenda
    02. Cisgender
    03. Abomination
    04. Stability
    05. Caught Up
    06. Father
    07. Cold Brew
    08. Marriage
    09. Reproductive
    10. Nuclear

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

charli xcx rina sawayama beg for you music video stream watch

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in "Beg for You" Video: Stream

February 11, 2022

snoop dogg crip ya enthusiasm bodr bacc on death row album song single music video stream curb your enthusiasm

Snoop Dogg Samples Curb Your Enthusiasm for "Crip Ya Enthusiasm," Drops New Album BODR: Stream

February 11, 2022

moderat more d4ta new album fast land music video single stream watch

Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA, Share "FAST LAND": Stream

February 11, 2022

the head and the heart virginia wind in the night

The Head and The Heart Unveil New Song "Virginia (Wind in the Night)": Stream

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shamir Unveils New Album Heterosexuality: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale