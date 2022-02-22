Sigur Rós Announce North America 2022 Tour

After taking nearly five years off from live shows, Sigur Rós are headed back on the road. The Icelandic post-rockers have mapped out an extensive North American tour for Spring 2022.

Sigur Rós will kick things off at Festival Vaivén in Mexico on April 30th. The 25-date trek will then take the band through major cities including Guadalajara, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more, ending with two nights at New York City’s Beacon Theater on June 17th and 18th.

This tour marks the return of former Sigur Rós member Kjartan Sveinsson, after spending nearly a decade away focusing on other projects. Additionally, the band are currently in the process of writing and recording their first LP of new music since 2013’s Kveikur, and they plan to debut new music on this tour.

Tickets for Sigur Rós’ US and Canada shows go on sale February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and their Mexico shows (excluding Festival Vaivén) go on sale the 26th at 11:00 a.m. — get yours over at Ticketmaster. More dates will be announced soon, but you can see the schedule of confirmed shows below.

Back in 2020, Sigur Rós finally released Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral album they recorded in the early 2000s. Last year, frontman Jónsi shared a surprise solo album called Obsidian.

Sigur Rós 2022 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Jojutla, MX @ Festival Vaivén

05/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium

05/05 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

05/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

06/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/08 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

