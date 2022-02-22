Menu
Sigur Rós Announce North America 2022 Tour

The band are also working on a new album

sigur ros north american tour spring 2022
Sigur Ros, photo by Dean Deblois
February 22, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    After taking nearly five years off from live shows, Sigur Rós are headed back on the road. The Icelandic post-rockers have mapped out an extensive North American tour for Spring 2022.

    Sigur Rós will kick things off at Festival Vaivén in Mexico on April 30th. The 25-date trek will then take the band through major cities including Guadalajara, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more, ending with two nights at New York City’s Beacon Theater on June 17th and 18th.

    This tour marks the return of former Sigur Rós member Kjartan Sveinsson, after spending nearly a decade away focusing on other projects. Additionally, the band are currently in the process of writing and recording their first LP of new music since 2013’s Kveikur, and they plan to debut new music on this tour.

    Related Video

    Tickets for Sigur Rós’ US and Canada shows go on sale February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and their Mexico shows (excluding Festival Vaivén) go on sale the 26th at 11:00 a.m. — get yours over at Ticketmaster. More dates will be announced soon, but you can see the schedule of confirmed shows below.

    Back in 2020, Sigur Rós finally released Odin’s Raven Magic, an orchestral album they recorded in the early 2000s. Last year, frontman Jónsi shared a surprise solo album called Obsidian.

    Sigur Rós 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/30 – Jojutla, MX @ Festival Vaivén
    05/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium
    05/05 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
    05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    05/11  – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
    05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/17 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    05/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/25 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
    05/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    06/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    06/03 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    06/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
    06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    06/08 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
    06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

