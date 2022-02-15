Sigur Rós Reunite with Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson

Nature is healing, and Kjartan Sveinsson is returning to Sigur Rós. The Icelandic post-rock band has announced on social media that the long-running keyboardist would be rejoining the group after almost a decade away.

Sigur Rós shared a black-and-white screenshot of its three members — singer Jónsi, bassist Georg Holm, and Sveinsson — enjoying a smiling FaceTime call, itself implying a reunion of sorts for the trio. “Two old faces and one new old face,” the band captioned the post. “Three of us happy to be back together and doing what we love doing. Exciting times ahead.”

Sveinsson joined Sigur Rós in 1998 and contributed to the band’s orchestral and string arrangements until his departure in 2013. At the time, the group said the artist wanted to “do something different.” That “something different” entailed writing the music for a theater production that employed stage paintings instead of actors or dialogue. Jónsi and Holm continued as a trio with drummer Orri Páll Dýrason, who resigned from the band in 2018 after allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Following Sveinsson’s departure, Sigur Rós went on to release 2013’s Kveikur and the 2020 orchestral album Odin’s Raven Magic, which featured the singles “Stendur æva” and “Dvergmál.” Before sharing Odin’s Raven Magic, Sigur Rós launched a line of CBD tinctures and Jónsi released Shiver, his first solo album in a decade.

While the band has yet to reveal plans for another LP, with Sveinsson back, we’re this much closer to another “Svefn-g-englar.”