Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Kick Off Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency: Recap + Setlist

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) began their Las Vegas residency on Friday (February 25th), transforming the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM into a seventies disco. The superduo — whose live appearances have thus far been limited to awards shows — threw what might just be the sexiest dance party Sin City has ever seen.

The mood for “An Evening With Silk Sonic” was set from the get-go, as wisps of fog spilled out from under a red velvet curtain while guests settled into their seats. When the venue went dark, signaling the start of the show, the crowd roared in unison. Two screens on opposite sides of the stage flashed images of Silk Sonic sipping cocktails in a tropical setting with flowery button-up shirts, while a giant disco ball hung high above the seats.

As the curtain lifted, sunset orange beams drenched the stage. Bruno Mars banged on the bongos. Piano keys fluttered as the energetic audience members rose from their seats to dance. Then a giant screen descended from the ceiling with an animated spaceship as Bootsy Collins’ “Silk Sonic Intro” played, Mars strummed a teal guitar as he shouted, “Let’s go!” and it was off to the races.

First up was Silk Sonic’s Vegas anthem, “777,” followed by a seamless transition into their summertime jam, “Skate.” Mars and .Paak danced in formation with two backup singers in the style of The Temptations, then took a moment to address their passionate fans by welcoming them to the first-ever full length production of “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” modeled after their debut album of the same name.

Working the crowd, the duo teased a phoneless audience (guests were required to store their phones in Yondr pouches) with “What happens in Las Vegas should stay in Las Vegas — that’s why!” Instead, they invited fans to leave the digital world behind for a night, and to get up and dance. (During one playful moment, they sang: “We took your phone away!”)

Next, Silk Sonic smoothly performed a timeless rendition of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 single “Love’s Train,” which the duo released on Valentine’s Day. Mars showed off his famous footwork as the supergroup danced to a series of choreographed numbers.

Meanwhile, .Paak held his own alongside the charismatic Mars. During album standout “Fly As Me,” .Paak worked the audience, prompting them to throw their hands up and let loose. He utilized the entire stage, gliding back and forth as he joked, “Where’s the ladies with some money in their pockets?”