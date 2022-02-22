Simple Plan and Sum 41 Announce 2022 “Blame Canada” US Tour

Pop punk is the Peter Pan of rock music, unwilling or unable to grow up, and so it’s fitting that a pop punk 20th anniversary tour would be named after a two-decades-old South Park joke. Canadian rockers Simple Plan and Sum 41 have announced the “Blame Canada” tour, a 36-date trek through the United States.

The “Blame Canada” tour will find both bands performing songs from their debut albums, with Sum 41 powering through 2001’s All Killer No Filler and Simple Plan going full-throttle on 2002’s No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls.

“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!” Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre, and Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”

Sum 41 frontman and vocalist Deryck Whibley added, “We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”