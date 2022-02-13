Simu Liu Joins Cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Film

Turns out Ken isn’t the only man in Barbie’s life: Simu Liu has been cast in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film based on the beloved Mattel franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Liu is will join previously-announced cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera in the Barbie movie. Robbie — who’s also producing the film — will star as the eponymous doll, with Gosling as Ken. Liu and Ferrera’s roles are still under wraps, as are many other details about the film.

Liu became a household name last year with his role as the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He’ll presumably reprise the role in Disney+’s forthcoming sequel.

Barbie marks Gerwig’s first directing job since 2019’s Little Women; she also co-wrote the script with Marriage Story filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Filming is set to begin later this year.