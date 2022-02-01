Slipknot, Misfits, Arch Enemy, Lamb of God Members to Star in Vampire Horror Movie The Virginia Bitches

An IndieGogo campaign has been launched for a new horror movie called The Virginia Bitches, which will star members of Slipknot, Misfits, Arch Enemy, and Lamb of God, among others.

The Virginia Bitches centers around an all-female death metal band of vampires whose van breaks down in a town full of cannibals led by a warlock. The movie will be directed by Scott B. Hansen, who also helmed the 2020 film Bad Candy. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor will be reprising his role as Chilly Billy from Bad Candy in the new film, which takes place in the next town over.

In addition to Taylor, the film will feature Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz as Kate, Misfits’ Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein as Meat, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe as Druid, Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon as Darius, and Butcher Babies’ Heidi Shepherd as Morgan, among others. Actor Bill Moseley, known for his roles in numerous Rob Zombie-directed films, will play the warlock Cain.

Advertisement

Related Video

Singer Dallas Taylor (Mylene & The Sons of Disaster, ex-Underoath), who will star as Jerry in the film, is serving as an executive producer on the movie.

The IndieGogo campaign seeks to raise $350,000, with supporters set to receive items ranging from a movie poster for a $15 donation to the actual van used by the vampire band in the movie for a $20,000 pledge.

Much more on the movie, including the full cast and crew, can be found on the IndieGogo page, where you can add your support. See a promo video for the film below.

Advertisement