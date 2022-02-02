Menu
slowthai Unveils 2022 North American Tour Dates

In support of last year's TYRON

slowthai 2022 north american tour dates
slowthai, photo courtesy of the artist
February 2, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    slowthai has announced a short run of North American shows for April 2022 in support of his most recent album, last February’s fiery TYRON.

    The eccentric British rapper will begin the 7-date run in New York City on April 8th, with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Denver before wrapping up in Boston on April 30th. (You can also catch him at both weekends of Coachella.)

    Tickets for slowthai’s tour go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours over at Ticketmaster. See his full schedule below.

    Since TYRON, slowthai has collaborated on singles with a number of artists including “BDE” with Shygirl, “SLUGGER” with Kevin Abstract, and a remix of “Funeral” by James Blake. Later this year, he’ll appear on Denzel Curry’s forthcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

    slowthai 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/08 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    04/10 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
    04/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale

