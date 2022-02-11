Menu
Sly and the Family Stone Was a Family Affair, for Better or Worse

Exploring the funk legends' family dynamics in the pantheon of sibling music makers

The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On
February 11, 2022
February 11, 2022 | 12:11pm ET

    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Sly and the Family Stone did more than just write “Family Affair” — they lived it. On Episode 3 of The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On, we dive into the family dynamics of the band and similar relationships throughout music history.

    See, the “family” part of Sly and the Family Stone wasn’t just a clever naming convention. Family bands had long had their place in popular music. So much so that even a fictional one saw success with their own television show and a string of hit singles in the ’70s (hello, Partridge Family).

    There were actually four Stone relatives in the Family Stone: siblings Sly, vocalist/guitarist Freddie, vocalist/pianist Rose, and background singer Vet. While their tensions were nothing compared to, say, Oasis, there were clashes. That went double for the non-blood related Family members, especially during the period that birthed There’s a Riot Goin On.

    In this episode of The Opus Season 17, host Jill Hopkins welcomes Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel and music journalist/editor of Braxton Family Values to look at the Stone siblings’ place in the pantheon of relatives making music together, the pros and cons of creating and doing business with family, and why sometimes it works better than others.

    Listen to the new episode above or wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to like and subscribe to The Opus to keep up with all of Season 17. You can also enter to win a Sly and the Family Stone prize pack that includes There’s a Riot Goin On and the Summer of Soul soundtrack on vinyl, along with a brand new Sony sound system.

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

