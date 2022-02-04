Menu
Sly and the Family Stone’s Musical Riot Still Rages Through Decades of Sampling

A deep dive into the artists who have taken inspiration -- and sounds -- from There's a Riot Goin On

sly and the family stone sample the opus podcast episode two music
The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On
ben kaye
February 4, 2022 | 4:24pm ET

    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    As Season 17 Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus, continues, we’re exploring how the legacy of Sly and the Family Stone’s masterpiece There’s a Riot Goin On can still be heard today.

    Sly and the Family Stone are one of the most covered and sampled artists in all of soul music. Everyone from Jurassic 5 to Janet Jackson, *NSYNC to members of the Wu-Tang Clan have drawn inspiration from the songs on Riot to make classics of their own. The musical revolution that the band started in 1971 is still going on to this very day.

    In Episode 2 of The Opus: There’s a Riot Goin On, host Jill Hopkins is joined by Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel to discuss the artists who have long been Family Stone fans and used the group’s music to supplement their own, to fantastic results.

    Listen to the new episode above, and keep up with Season 17 of The Opus by liking and subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. Also, enter to win a Sly and the Family Stone prize pack that includes There’s a Riot Goin On and the Summer of Soul soundtrack on vinyl, along with a brand new Sony sound system.

    If you love The Opus, pick up the our official hoodie and T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now buttons below. In celebration of the new season, both items are on sale for 25% off! Use the code OPUS25.

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

    us uk apple podcasts listen badge rgb Sly and the Family Stone Kicked Off a Funk Riot in 1971

    Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
    Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

