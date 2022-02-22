Menu
Smashing Pumpkins Announce “Rock Invasion 2” Tour Dates

Billy Corgan and co. will also play a number of festivals this summer

smashing pumpkins rock invasion tour dates 2022
Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Joshua Druding
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
February 22, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    The Smashing Pumpkins have announced 2022 dates for their “Rock Invasion 2 Tour.”

    Though the tour shares the same name as the band’s postponed 2020 trek, many of the original dates have not been rescheduled. Instead, the Pumpkins will play shows in cities such as Tucson, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Columbus over the course of the 18-date jaunt. They’re also scheduled to play Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with pre-sale launching on Wednesday, February 23rd. Get your passes here, and find the complete “Rock Invasion 2 Tour” schedule — plus Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming festival appearances — below.

    Fans can likely expect the Smashing Pumpkins’ setlists to feature a strong mix of new and old material. The band released their latest album, CYR, in 2020, while they dusted off Siamese Dream cut “Quiet” (alongside “Shame” and “Crush”) for the first time in 27 years at last September’s Riot Fest.

    Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/29-05/01 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Arena
    05/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
    05/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
    05/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
    05/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
    05/14 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
    05/15 – Tucson, AZ @ TBA *
    05/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ TBA *
    05/18 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *
    05/19-22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square *
    05/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co. *
    05/24 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *
    05/25 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre *
    05/27 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION *
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
    05/29 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

    * = w/ Bones

