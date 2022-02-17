SNL Returns with New Episodes Featuring Rosalía, Charli XCX, and LCD Soundsystem

Saturday Night Live will revealed the guest list for the next three episodes of its 47th season.

As previously reported, John Mulaney will become the third fastest person in SNL history join the Five-Timers Club when he pairs up with LCD Soundsystem on the show’s February 26th episode.

Charli XCX, whose December 2021 appearance on SNL was canceled when everyone tested positive for COVID, will get a re-do on March 5th on an episode hosted by Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac.

Then on March 12th, Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz will host an episode featuring musical guest Rosalía. The Spanish pop star previously appeared on SNL last year as Bad Bunny’s surprise guest, but this will mark her first time getting to headline herself.

You can find our complete coverage of SNL Season 47 here.

