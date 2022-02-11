Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Snoop Dogg Samples Curb Your Enthusiasm for “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” Drops New Album BODR: Stream

BODR (Bacc on Death Row) is his first album since buying that record label

snoop dogg crip ya enthusiasm bodr bacc on death row album song single music video stream curb your enthusiasm
Snoop Dogg, photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence
Advertisement
Advertisement
February 11, 2022 | 12:06pm ET

    Snoop Dogg has a new song that’s pretty, pretttyyy, pretttaaayyy good: “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” samples the theme song from Curb Your Enthusiasmturning the neurotic’s anthem into a smokin’-in-the-Bentley bop. The track appears on BODR (Bacc on Death Row), Mr. Dogg’s first album since he acquired Death Row Record, which you can stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    “Crip Ya Enthusiasm” opens with words that could appear on practically any Snoop song from the last 30 years: “Another episode of a Doggy Dogg tale, you know me well,” he chants, “You know I’m coming by the smell/ I’m here when you see the weed smoke in the air/ Party people, wave your hands like you just don’t care.” After that, it comes as a shock to hear the sudden trills of Luciano Michelini’s “Frolic,” which has served as the theme to Curb Your Enthusiasm for two decades. Snoop transforms the classic soundtrack for putting your foot in your mouth into an ode to blowing smoke out the window.

    Sonically, it sounds like nothing else on BODR, which is the one thing that all of the tracks on this album have in common. Instead, it’s a victory lap — a chance for Snoop to brag about how much one of his NFTs is worth (“House I Built”), crack jokes about Allstate (“Snoopy Don’t Go”), and relish in owning the record label that launched his career.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

charli xcx rina sawayama beg for you music video stream watch

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Channel Witchcraft in "Beg for You" Video: Stream

February 11, 2022

shamir heterosexuality new album stream

Shamir Unveils New Album Heterosexuality: Stream

February 11, 2022

moderat more d4ta new album fast land music video single stream watch

Moderat Announce New Album More D4TA, Share "FAST LAND": Stream

February 11, 2022

the head and the heart virginia wind in the night

The Head and The Heart Unveil New Song "Virginia (Wind in the Night)": Stream

February 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Snoop Dogg Samples Curb Your Enthusiasm for "Crip Ya Enthusiasm," Drops New Album BODR: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale